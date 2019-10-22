Man with ties to Boy Scouts arrested on child porn charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who police say has a long history working with the Boy Scouts was arrested for child pornography charges.

In a sworn statement, a Champaign Police sergeant says Milton Forsberg uploaded pictures of underage boys last year. Last month, the Boy Scouts of America National Council notified authorities that at least one man has come forward claiming that he was abused by Forsberg when he was 13 years old.

A search of Forsberg’s home revealed more pornographic pictures of underage boys, and a dark room with photographs he took of young girls.

Forsberg is listed as the current treasurer of the Twin City Amateur Radio club on the organization’s website. The sworn statement lists that Forsberg has been involved with the Boy Scouts for more than 40 years, and that he continues to help area troops earn Radio Merit Badges.

Forsberg was arrested last week. A federal judge ordered for him to be held until his trial.

You can read more in the full criminal complaint below: