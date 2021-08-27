Man with Multiple System Atrophy brings awareness at Hot Rod Power Tour

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We previously spoke to a man who brought awareness to his sickness through a documentary.

He was at the Hot Rod Power Tour today and was filming a second documentary.

Austin Crawford has Multiple System Atrophy, also known as MSA.

He helped build a car for the tour, and planned to raffle it off.

His experiences will be made into a new documentary called “Driven.”

“We hope to reach people with this documentary through compassion, informative, heartwarming, and just basically a good story,” said Crawford.

The proceeds from the car will be able to offset five power wheelchairs.

