Man wins new roof

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been a tough year for one family in Champaign, and not just because of the pandemic.

Don Gaines lost his wife of almost 56 years in June. His house is also in desperate need of repairs. Many of the issues stem from a roof that’s in bad shape.

His daughter, Dawn, was looking for answers when she saw Bash Pepper Roofing Company was once again giving away a roof. It’s the 10th year for their Roof Rescue Contest.

Dawn wrote a submission for her father and they were picked out of about 200 entries. Her reaction when she found out they won?

“I was like ‘oh my gosh, is this a scam?’ And I’m like I don’t know .. but I’ll just say a prayer that it isn’t,” says Dawn Gaines.

It was real — and her father is sending a big thank you to the company that helped make this happen.

“They’re typically shocked and excited I think that some of the emotions get delayed cause they’re so shocked, but it’s very exciting and we’re happy to help,” says Bash Pepper co-owner, Katie Schroeder.

Bash Pepper has been in the community for a century. They say they love giving back to the community that has been so good to them.