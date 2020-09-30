Man wins giant pumpkin competition

DEWITT, Ill. (WCIA)—A man from Dewitt grew one of the largest pumpkins in the state. The Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association had a Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. Henry Bartimus came in first place. His pumpkin weighed 1,673 pounds. He says it took a lot of care and months to grow.

“Mine had a really odd shape, so I didn’t know if it was being measured right. At the weigh off, it was actually smaller in inches than another pumpkin, so I thought I was going to come in second. It outweighed the other ones by 17 pounds,” said Bartimus. He plans to take his pumpkin around to different farms in Central Illinois next month. Bartimus plans to be at Radar Family Farms on October 3rd, the Wagon Wheel Pumpkin Farm in Clinton on October 10th, and Farmer City Vendor Show on October 17th.