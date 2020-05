SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has released the name of a man found dead near Riverton.

The body of 55-year old Larry Noblin, of Springfield, was found about 11:30 am, Thursday, a half-mile north of the Wheeland Park boat launch, just off the shoreline in the Sangamon River.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died from drowning. There was no evidence of altercation or trauma. The manner of death will be released when the investigation is complete.