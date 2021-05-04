Man who ran from officers arrested, found with gun

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Investigators say a 26-year-old Springfield man is behind bars on weapons charges after trying to flee from police.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says detectives were told a person was illegally carrying a gun Saturday night. Officers found that person near North Grand Avenue East and 13th Street.

Police say when they tried to talk to him, the man fled on foot. Officers say they took him into custody after a short chase.

The release identifies the man as Arthur McClain.

Investigators say a K9 unit helped police search the path of the foot chase. During that search, the K9 unit found a loaded revolver.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney charged McClain with unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a peace officer.

McClain was booked at the Sangamon County Jail and his bond was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.