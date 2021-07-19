Man who rammed stolen pickup truck into county jail appears in court

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Prosecutors say an Urbana man is facing decades in prison for driving a stolen pickup truck into the sally port of the Champaign County Jail and forcing correctional officers to dive out of his way.

The office of Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz announced in an emailed statement that Yevgeniy Nikolaev, 37, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage, possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated DUI, theft, and unlawful vehicular invasion.

Her office says that the Urbana man is facing a potential penalty of up to 80 years in prison. His bond remains at $2 million, according to the prosecutor.

Nikolaev will return to court on August 17.

Rietz said in an emailed statement Wednesday that the suspect stole a pickup truck from a towing company and went to the county Highway Building. He then tried to take another county vehicle, before returning to the truck he arrived in, the statement said.

That’s when investigators say Nikolaev rammed the truck through the county jail’s security gate and into the sally port door. After that, the suspect drove his truck out of the sally port, and later into the path of correctional officers, the prosecutor said.

Rietz said a correction officer fired their gun at the truck and had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

Nikolaev got away from the scene in the stolen truck, the state’s attorney says, and later crashed it. Police say he ran off to Illini FS and they arrested him there.