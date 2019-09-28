Man who opened fire in school last year deemed fit to stand trial

DIXON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20 year-old-man who was arrested after shooting at an officer and being injured when the officer returned fire last year has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Matthew Milby was deemed unfit for trial back in March 2018 and pled not guilty in May 2018.

The shooting occurred during graduation practice at Dixon High School where he’s accused of taking a semi-automatic rifle and opening fire.

The shooting ended when a school officer shot and wounded Milby.

After months of mental health treatments, he was declared fit.

He faces three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a class X felony. Authorities say more charges could be filed as the investigation continues

His next hearing will be October 10.