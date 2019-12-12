Man who hit two people with car in court

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man accused of using his car to run over two people was in court. Derek Overton is being charged with aggravated battery, failure to report the incident to authorities as well as residential burglary and theft. He pleaded not guilty.

Back in September we were given video of the incident. It showed a fight in a parking lot. A man used his car to run into the people involved in the brawl. Two people were hit. In court the judge said Overton is facing felony charges for that crime.