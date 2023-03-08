DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest after a dog was found dead in a cage. 33-year-old Twyla Kitsos was given a notice to appear in court for “failure of owner’s duties.”

On January 24, Justin Phillips found a cage with a dog inside he says looked like was starved to death and left on the side of the road. Phillips says he remembers driving his kids to school that day and when he noticed the cage, he knew something bad happened.

Phillips called the Sheriff’s office, and Animal Control has been investigating the circumstances since. Phillips says he’s very happy someone has been arrested, but he wishes there were stricter laws to hold people accountable for hurting animals.

“It’s clearly animal cruelty. It was clearly abuse so why is somebody just getting a ticket and a notice to appear? It’s not right,” Phillips said.

Phillips says people from all over Illinois have been sending him tips, which he passed along to the Sheriff’s office. Sergeant Ron Atkins with Animal Control says assistance from the public was crucial in the investigation.

Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the dog’s death, but said in a January news release it appeared to be emaciated. They say the investigation remains ongoing.