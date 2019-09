DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who accidentally shot himself in the head has been identified. According to a press release from Macon County Coroner, the 19-year-old man was named Kylen D. Glass.

Police believe he accidentally shot himself and found him sitting in his car suffering from the gunshot wound about 2:45 pm, Sunday.

He died two hours later due to a gunshot wound to the face at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur Police are still investigating.