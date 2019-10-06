Man who died in apartment shooting identified

Breaking News
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of the male who died from a gunshot wound Saturday in the 700 block of East Colorado Avenue.

21-year-old Tramale (pronounced Tra-mell) Hooser of Danville was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, October 7 at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility.

An inquest may be held at a later date. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by the Urbana Police Department, the Champaign County Coroner, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

