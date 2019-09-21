Man who caused baby’s death sentenced to 14 years

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign resident Jaytwon Mobley, 21, pled guilty to causing a 4- month-old’s death and has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

On January 18, 2019, the infant arrived at Carle Foundation Hospital suffering from serious head injuries. Officials say Mobley, 20 at the time, smashed his son’s head against a kitchen cabinet, causing the child’s death. The baby died 2 days later.

Mobley pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child in August.

He was found guilty of both charges.