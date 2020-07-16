Man wants justice after dogs killed

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– “My dogs were AKC champions, conformation dogs, top-notch, trained,” said AJ Higgins. However, AJ Higgins says the dogs he considered family were killed. Earlier this month, police say a woman called to report several aggressive dogs. An animal control officer arrived, and police say he was swarmed. An officer tried to use a siren to distract the four dogs, but it didn’t work. Police say the dogs started biting the animal control officer. That’s when an officer fired. The owner of the dogs, AJ Higgins, says three of the four dogs died. He doesn’t believe his dogs were aggressive. Now, he wants answers.

“No one was attacked,” said Higgins, “I’ve seen the pictures from the police. It does not look like a dog bite at all, and especially to kill three dogs and shoot another. To shoot four dogs, I think that was excessive force,” said Higgins. “He shot four dogs. You know I want to see proof of a bite mark.” He says he requested evidence from police. Higgins says this picture of the animal control officer’s arm was sent to him. “From what I seen, the man has a couple scratches right here. That could have been from one of my dogs. I take responsibility for that, but it was excessive force,” said Higgins, “When I asked for a body cams they tell me that the police officer that shot the dogs didn’t have a body cam on that day.”

Now, he plans to file a lawsuit against the police department. “Police brutality, use of excessive force, improper procedures, how can you kill an animal or anything for that matter and not have your body cam on? I don’t understand that,” said Higgins, “Justice that’s all I want.”

Rantoul Police say they did not have video of the dogs being shot. They only have body cam video of what happened after the dogs were shot. That video was given to Higgins. They could not comment on the possible lawsuit.