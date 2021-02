SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are looking for a man wanted on theft and drug charges.

In a Facebook post, police said warrants were issued for 34-year-old Terry Brown. “He has outstanding warrants for Retail Theft and Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Deliver.”

If you know where Brown in, call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.