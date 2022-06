DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Konnor Burns, 32, is wanted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a revoked license and a parole violation. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Any tips that result in Burns’ arrest will make the tipster eligible for a cash reward.