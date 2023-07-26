DECATUR Ill. (WCIA) — A man is wanted in Decatur after police said he tried to kill his girlfriend early Wednesday morning.

Officials said Karlee Collins, 23, got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Church and Division Streets. He initially left, but then came back and fired several shots into the building she was in.

No one was, but police officials said one bullet was found near a two-month-old child.

Collins is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery. Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of Collins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2711 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.