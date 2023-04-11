DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is wanted for first degree murder in connection to a shooting that left another man dead over the weekend, Decatur Police announced.

Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 21-year-old Sharquez Murphy is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder and setting his bond at $1 million. At this time, Murphy is not in custody and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting Murphy is accused of committing happened early Sunday morning in the area of Church Street and Leafland Avenue. Officers responded there around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting and found 43-year-old Christopher Osman. He had been shot in the mid-chin region and was bleeding heavily. Osman died at Decatur Memorial Hospital half an hour later.

The investigation into Osman’s murder is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about it or who knows of Murphy’s location is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734. People wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.