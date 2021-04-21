Man wanted in connection to robberies arrested by U.S. Marshals

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officers said a man wanted in connection to a string of robberies has been arrested.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said John Beck was arrested in Springfield by U.S. Marshals.

Beck was wanted for his involvement in several robberies around central Illinois, including one at the Village Pantry in Paxton.

Paxton Police said that robbery happened at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. During the robbery, Beck displayed a club-style weapon and demanded the store clerk hand over money from the register, according to officers.

Other robberies Beck was accused of being involved in happened in both Sangamon and Livingston counties.