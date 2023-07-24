Update at 12:55 p.m.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said Raheim Davis has been arrested.

Original article

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is now wanted in Decatur in connection to a double homicide that happened there last week.

Officials said on Monday that Raheim Davis, 28, was identified as a suspect during the investigation into the deaths of Karlondus Thomas and Andrell O’Neal. Both were found shot to death early Friday morning near South Webster and East Cantrell Streets.

The warrant authorizing Davis’ arrest charged him with first degree murder and set bond at $5 million. Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information on Davis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 217-423-8477.