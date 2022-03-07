DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man wanted in connection to a shooting in September has been arrested.

Macon County Jail records show Bryan McGee was booked on Saturday on first degree murder and other charges. This comes after a warrant was issued for his arrested following the death of 17-year-old Demeshiona Miller-Fonville in Decatur.

Police officers said they were called to a shooting near East Walnut and North Lowber streets. That is when they found two teenagers shot in the vehicle. Both had been shot in the head.