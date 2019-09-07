Man wanted for stolen lawn equipment

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police a looking for a man wanted in connection to a theft.

Investigators say August 18th around 10:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Montgomery where it was reported that over $10,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen overnight.

Detectives located two of the three suspects alleged to have stolen that property.

Tabitha Munds and Charles “Justin” Richey. Both of them charged with Felony Theft and placed in the Coles County Jail.

Tabitha Munds

Charles “Justin” Richey

The Charleston Police also recovered the majority of stolen property and returned it to its rightful owner thanks to help from Clark and Edgar County Sheriff Offices.

The third subject is still at large: He is Brian D. Nicholson of Paris, Illinois.

Brian D. Nicholson

· Anyone with information regarding Nicholson’s location is urged to contact the Charleston Police Department at (217) 345-8422 or anonymously for possible cash reward at p3tips.com.