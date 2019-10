CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A wanted man in a shooting investigation has turned himself in. 30-year-old Jerry Exum surrendered to Indianapolis police.

Two people were shot on West Bradley Avenue near Parkland Court on October 5. Both survived.

An arrest warrant was issued for Exum for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He’s in the process of being extradited back to Champaign.