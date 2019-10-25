Man wanted for recent armed robberies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have identified a suspect in connection to two armed robberies.

Police say they both happened at the same business in the 200 block of West University Avenue. The first was on October 19th around 5 p.m. and the second on October 24th before 4 p.m.

Both investigations revealed the suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun and held the clerk at gunpoint. In both attempts the suspect fled after taking off with an undisclosed amount of currency. No injuries were reported to police and the suspect did not discharge a firearm during either incident.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Tyson Biggers of Champaign for Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Bond on the warrant was set at $750,000.

Police are asking the public if they have any information about these robberies or his whereabouts to give them a call at 217-351-4545.

