Update 4:40 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the 24-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Springfield on Tuesday.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the woman as Emma Shafer of Springfield. He determined from an autopsy that she died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Her death remains under investigation by Allmon’s office and the Springfield Police Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police have identified a suspect in a deadly stabbing and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant issued by State’s Attorney Dan Wright charged Gabriel P. Calixto, 25, with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Bond was set at $3 million.

Calixto is accused of murdering a 24-year-old woman on Tuesday in her home at Clay and 8th Streets. Officers found her body after a woman from Southern Illinois called police to report her brother may have hurt his girlfriend.

The woman’s identity has not been released yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Springfield Police Department is actively searching for Calixto with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and additional agencies. Anyone who has additional information about the murder or know knows of Calixto’s location is asked to call either Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.