PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department is looking for a man wanted on meth possession charges.

In a Facebook post, officers said 21-year-old Quentin McKittrick is wanted in Christian and surrounding counties. His bond is set at $30,000.

If you know where he is, call Pana Police at (217) 562-2141. You can also call Christian County Crime Stoppers at (217) 824-9100.