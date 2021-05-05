Man wanted for Indianapolis shooting dies in Illinois police chase on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (CBS4) – A man who died after a police chase in Clark County was wanted in connection with a shooting outside an Indianapolis school, deputies say.

Police were looking for 32-year-old Brandon Shockley following a shooting that seriously hurt one person on April 30 in the parking lot of the Mary Castle Early Learning Center.

On Monday, deputies with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office got word from Indiana State Police to watch out for a blue Chevrolet Malibu heading west on I-70.

Around 10:30 p.m., a deputy saw a car matching that description and followed it. The deputy turned on his lights and siren, but the car kept going west on I-70.

Indiana State Police deployed stop sticks at the state line and the Malibu kept going at a reduced speed. The then car went off the road and into a ditch about 14 miles east of Marshal, Ill.

Shortly after that, deputies say shots were fired from the car and responding officers returned fire. When police made it to the vehicle, they found a man dead inside, investigators say.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Shockley. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Illinois State Police are investigating.