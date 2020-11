DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a man they said was wanted for attempted murder.

In a Facebook post, officers stated this stems from a shooting that happened on November 1 in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street. Leon King is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police said King should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the shooting or King’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.