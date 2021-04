CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are trying to find a man wanted for aggravated domestic battery.

In a news release, police said they are looking for 55-year-old Gregory Cannon. His last known address is along Keystone Drive in Rantoul.

If you know where Cannon is, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.