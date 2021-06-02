Man turns himself in on child pornography charges; released on bond

MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said a 25-year-old Mason City man was arrested on child pornography charges before being released on bond.

In a news release, troopers said 25-year-old Cole Harris turned himself in on May 27.

This stems from an investigation into Harris that started in late January. Troopers learned that a suspect was distributing child pornography through social media.

During their investigation, troopers and other law enforcement gathered evidence that supported Harris’ arrest. A warrant was executed in late March on Harris’ house.

On May 26, the Mason County State’s Attorney’s Office approved four counts of child pornography possession charges against Harris. An arrest warrant was issued and set Harris’ bond at $100,000/10% to apply. The next day, Harris turned himself in at the Mason County Jail. He was then released on bond.