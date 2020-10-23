Man turns himself in for deadly hit and run

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A surveillance photo of a car involved in a deadly hit and run was released to the public and now a man has turned himself in to police.

It took officials more than a week to track down the suspect. 41-year-old Robert O’Malley was taken into custody on Thursday. The crash happened on Sunday October 11, 2020 on Route 150 near Mahomet.

O’Malley is charged with ‘leaving the scene of a personal injury accident that resulted in death.’

Champaign County States Attorney Julia Reitz says, “This is an absolutely tragic case. A family was out on a bike ride, and it resulted in the loss of one of their loved ones.” Bill Schuh was a father and a doctor at Carle Foundation Hospital. At the time of the crash police say he and two other cyclists were riding down Route 150. Schuh and another cyclist were hit by the driver of a vehicle that left without stopping.

Police were originally looking for a semi truck, but later refined their search and instead released a surveillance photo of a white mustang involved in the crash. Reitz says the crucial evidence that identified this car was the broken side view mirror left behind at the scene. “Illinois State Police were able to gather that debris, examine it and determine that it likely came from a white Ford Mustang model year between 2010 and 2014.”

Police checked a list of registered owners and people called in tips that led officials to O’malley. “They obtained a search warrant for his father’s property outside of Farmers City, where we had information that the vehicle was being hidden,” says Reitz.

Neighbors who live near where the crash happened say they’re grateful somebody is being held accountable for this. One woman said, “We’re so thankful that someone turned themselves in and it can give the family some peace. It’s just sad that the two people with him had to witness that crash.”

Reitz says there’s a reason O’Malley isn’t being charged with homicide. “The ‘leaving the scene’ charge carries a much higher penalty than reckless homicide would and that evidence does not support a first degree murder charge, which would require an actual intent to harm.”

If convicted, O’Malley faces four to fifteen years in prison for the charge against him.

WCIA reached out to Schuh’s family to hear from them on this arrest, but their lawyer said they have no comment.

O’Malley does have a prior criminal history. In 2017 he was convicted of stealing more than $10,000 from clients of the company he worked for, AgQuest in Tolono. He was out on probation when he was taken into custody for the deadly hit and run.