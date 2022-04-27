URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who drove a truck into the Champaign County Satellite Jail was sentenced to 10 years at the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Yevgeni Nikolaev was arrested last July after a police chase that involving him crashing into the jail. He reached a plea deal and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault and vehicular invasion.

The Champaign County state’s attorney said Nikolaev was a known meth-addict and was believed to have been on the drug the day of the crash.