Man to be charged in double murder

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a man is being charged with murder after two women were found dead over the weekend.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said Jonathon Perry is accused of killing Kimberly Coyne, age 54, and her daughter Blair Coyne, age 24. The two women were found dead in their St. Joseph home early Sunday morning.

Reitz said the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1600 N. and CR2200E in St. Joseph for a call of shots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies were unable to find anything at that time. At 4:15, dispatchers got a call from Monica Perry saying her son had shown up at her house in Homer and made alarming statements. She said he “suggested he harmed his girlfriend, Kim Coyne and her daughter Blaire,” at their house in St. Joseph. Reitz said he had recently been staying there.

Deputies were able to find Perry at his parents’ house. He continued making statements “suggesting he was having mental health issues about the Illuminati and the end of the world,” said Reitz. He was wearing multiple pairs of pants and had an empty gun holster in the leg of one of the pairs of pants at the time of his arrest. When officers asked Perry where the guns were, he said the guns were with the Devil and the Anti-Christ. He said he wanted a lawyer when he was asked if he had hurt anyone.

Reitz said he had driven Blaire Coyne’s car to Homer and left it at the railroad tracks. Officers found what appeared to be blood in the interior of the car. Reitz said Perry had a blood-like substance on his left hand when he was arrested.

Deputies were dispatched to the Coynes’ St. Joseph home, where they found Kimberly and Blaire dead from “apparent gunfire injuries.” Reitz said Kimberly’s body was found inside the home with a 38 mm revolver next to her body and shell casings nearby. Blaire’s body was found outside the house with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun next to her body with spent casings near.

Reitz said Perry will be charged with eight counts of first degree murder; four counts for each victim. She said if he is convicted of murder of more than one victim, he faces a mandatory natural life sentence.