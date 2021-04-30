Man, teenager arrested after drugs, guns found

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and teenager were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant yielded a number of drugs and guns.

Terrence Wallace, 35, is facing charges for armed habitual offender, armed violence, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, defacing a firearm identification number, obstructing justice, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license. Joseph Goodman, 19, is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance.

The Springfield Police Department Proactive Crime Unit, Street Crimes Unit and task force members obtained a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Natchez Trace. They found approximately 18 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 16 grams of suspected heroin, a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun with a drum magazine, an AR-15 pistol, a Taurus 9mm handgun and around $3,000.

Anyone with anymore information is asked to contact Springfield Police (217-788-8311) or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217-788-8427).