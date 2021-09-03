Man taken to hospital after shot in trailer park

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man hurt on Thursday night.

Captain Michael Hartshorn said there was a report of shots fired at around 9:15 p.m. at the Mobile Manor Trailer Park on North Main Street. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“The scene encompassed approximately half of the trailer park,” Hartshorn said. “Sheriff’s Department investigators and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators remained at the trailer park throughout the night collecting evidence.”

This shooting remains under investigation.