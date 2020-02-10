Man taken to hospital after shot in lower back

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the lower back early Sunday morning.

In a release, Commander Joshua Webb said officers were called to the area of Grant and Kimber Streets. When they got there, they found the 38-year-old man who said he was walking into his home when someone started shooting at him. He was not able to give a description of who shot him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Webb said at this time, they do not believe this shooting is connected to one that happened on Saturday night on Hazel Street where one man was shot in the legs.

If you know anything about this, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.