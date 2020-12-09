Man taken to hospital after hurt in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officers said it happened at 18th and South Grand around 2:15 p.m. “The male victim arrived at St. John’s with two gun shot wounds to his body.” He was taken in for surgery. Officers said his wounds are considered life-threatening.

Detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.