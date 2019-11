VANDALIA, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police say a Texas man was hurt in a semi crash in Fayette County.

Troopers say Jose Rodea was driving a bobtail truck tractor eastbound on I-70. A semi truck was directly behind him. Troopers say the semi failed to slow down as the Rodea tried to take Exit 61 in Vandalia. The semi then rear ended Rodea.

He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition. The semi driver was ticketed with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.