MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Gregory Hostetler was in court this week for a preliminary hearing.

You’ll remember Hostetler was arrested at the end of February. After a multi-agency investigation into his business, Greg’s Towing in Mt. Zion.

The Macon County sheriff’s office said a search warrant found several suspected stolen catalytic converters at his business.

Hostetler entered a plea of not guilty at the hearing. His pre-trial is set for June 10th.