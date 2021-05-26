Man sues Ford County Jail regarding alleged denial of diabetic medication

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who served time at the Ford County Jail is suing the sheriff’s office after he said he was denied medication to maintain his diabetes.

A lawsuit was filed May 21 by David Horn’s lawyer, Travis Dunn, on his behalf. They are looking for $50,000 from the sheriff’s office for violating Horn’s civil rights and inflicting emotional distress.

Horn alleges that he informed officers that he was a diabetic “at risk of suffering strokes, and that he required constant access to, and administration of, certain medications to maintain his health and well-being.” He was allowed to bring his medications with him into the jail and officers made a note in his booking paperwork that he needed access to it while in the jail.

“However, upon plaintiff’s confinement at the Ford County Jail on July 2, 2020, defendant refused to allow plaintiff access to his aforesaid medications,” the lawsuit read. “Plaintiff continually requested access to his medications, so he could take it as directed and prescribed, but defendant refused to allow plaintiff access to it.”

Horn said that later than day, he started experiencing headaches, blurred vision and numbness on his right side. Emergency responders were contacted and he was taken to the hospital.

The lawsuit alleges that when Horn arrived at the hospital, it was determined he had “multiple blood clots” and had suffered a stroke at the jail. While at the hospital, he was given the appropriate medication.

Since then, Horn says he has had headaches and difficulty forming words and concentrating.

The lawsuit alleges that the sheriff’s office violated Horn’s civil rights “by displaying a deliberate indifference to the medical needs of plaintiff.”

Additionally, Horn alleged that the sheriff’s office intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

“That defendant, acting knowingly and deliberately with the intention of causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct, by denying him access to his medication, the access to which was necessary for plaintiff to avoid the occurrence of strokes and other medical conditions associated with plaintiff’s diabetic condition, and which was also necessary to prevent plaintiff’s possible death and/or debilitating incapacitation.”