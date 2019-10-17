Man sues after dog bites

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is accusing police of wrongly commanding a law enforcement dog to bite him after he had surrendered.

The allegation comes via a lawsuit filed in Urbana on Wednesday.

An attorney for Matthew Hall said in the suit that the man was “brutally attacked” on June 12 following a traffic stop near a Prospect and Bloomington roads.

The lawsuit admits Hall fled the traffic stop initially — then eventually submitted to police near a residential house. According to the suit, Hall “laid on his stomach and put his hands up,” offering “no resistance at that time.”

The suit alleges that police commanded one of their dogs to attack Hall and that the dog bit him “approximately six times, causing injury.”

Whether the dog — or the officers — belong to the Champaign department or the Sheriff’s Office is unspecified; the officers are referred to as “unknown Champaign police” or “unknown Sheriff’s deputies” in the suit.

Hall is asking for a jury trial and damages.

He is due back in court on October 22, on felony weapons charges that originated with the June 12 traffic stop, according to public court records.