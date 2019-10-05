Man steals from neighbor

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s home and stealing electronics on Friday.

Urbana resident Lashawn Williams, 34, is supposed to appear in bond court Saturday on a residential burglary charge.

Police say another resident in the same apartment complex as Williams came home around 5 p.m. Friday and found someone had broken in.

That person says two televisions, a laptop, and a gaming system were missing from the apartment.

A video camera inside the resident’s place helped identify the suspect as Williams. When police questioned Williams, he was still wearing the same clothes as in the recorded video and was arrested.

None of the stolen items were recovered.

William’s bond is set at $102,500 and he will be formally charged Monday.