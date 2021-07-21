Man shot twice Wednesday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting.

Officers say a 22-year-old man arrived at a hospital before 5 p.m. with two gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man was shot in his stomach and his thigh, adding he is expected to survive.

Detectives say they met with the victim, who told them the shooting happened near Jasper and Cantrell streets.

However, police say they discovered that location was not correct. Investigators say evidence shows there might have been a shooting near East Main Street and Calhoun Street.

No suspect information is available. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Decatur Police at 217-474-2711 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.