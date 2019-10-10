Man shot near school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon. It happened near Running Red Boulevard and Charles Street.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 2:00 p.m. A 26-year-old man had been shot, and was sent to the hospital but is expected to survive.

They also contacted officials at Stephen Decatur Middle School nearby, telling them there was a disturbance and advised the school to go on soft lockdown. Police said there wasn’t any danger to students, and they could dismiss as usual at 3:30 p.m. Classes went on as normal, but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building.

School administrators contacted parents to let them know students were safe.

The intersection of Running Red Boulevard and Charles Street where a 26-year-old man was shot.

