Man shot near school

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday afternoon. It happened near Running Red Boulevard and Charles Street.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at 2:00 p.m. A 26-year-old man had been shot, and was sent to the hospital but is expected to survive.

They also contacted officials at Stephen Decatur Middle School nearby, telling them there was a disturbance and advised the school to go on soft lockdown. Police said there wasn’t any danger to students, and they could dismiss as usual at 3:30 p.m. Classes went on as normal, but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building.

School administrators contacted parents to let them know students were safe.