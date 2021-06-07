Man shot in Danville on Sunday has died

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner says a 30-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot several times on Sunday.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Djavan Dye. He was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Northrup says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police responded before 4 a.m. Sunday morning to North Beard and East Williams streets. Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Danville Police said at the time that he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Northrup says Dye was first taken to SOF Sacred Heart Medical Center and was later transferred to Carle.

Detectives say a fight broke out during a house party between two men. During that fight, police say the suspect started shooting and two people were hit by the gunfire.

Investigators add a 23-year-old Danville woman was also hurt in the shooting. They said on Sunday that she is expected to survive.

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS