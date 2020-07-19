Man shot in chest early Sunday morning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 31-year-old Decatur man who was shot early Sunday morning may not survive his injuries.

A press release from the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said officers responded at 5:34 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of 17th Street to conduct a welfare check on a driver. He was bleeding inside of a car.

Related Content Coroner: Gunshot victim dies while in surgery

Arriving at the scene, they discovered that the man had been shot in the chest. Police also said the driver was not shot there and that he was present at an earlier shots fired incident 3:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Oakland Avenue.

DPD said there were no reported injuries during the first shooting incident.

The man was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital. Police described his injuries as “life-threatening.”

Decatur Police continue their investigation into the shooting. No further information was available Sunday.

DPD asks anyone with information to contact their detective bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.