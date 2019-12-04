Man shot in arm during robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm Tuesday night.

They say the victim had set up a meeting with another person through an app to sell a cell phone. They agreed to meet near North 3rd Street and East Grand Avenue.

Police say the victim arrived at the meeting spot with some of his friends. When the suspect got there, he walked up to the victim’s car and asked to see the cell phone. When the victim asked to see the money first, the suspect pulled out a gun.

The victim tried to roll up the window and back up the car. The suspect then fired shots at the car and hit the man in his right arm.

Officers are still looking for the suspect. If you know anything about this crime, call Commander Brian Oakes at the Springfield Police Department.