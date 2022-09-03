DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of Tennessee Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Once officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway, police said. While on the scene officers said a 30-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to his stomach. The man is currently at a local hospital. His status is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time, officials said. DPD is encouraging the public to reach out if you have any information regarding this case. You can contact them at 217-431-2250, or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.