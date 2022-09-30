CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Champaign man is is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to an apartment complex near White Street and Kenwood Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and immediately rendered aid along with personnel from the Champaign Fire Department. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers determined that the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and another person. The other person pulled out a gun and shot the victim before running away. Officers are conducting a canvass of the area, seeking witnesses and any surveillance footage.

The shooting caused nearby Centennial High School to go on a soft lockdown. In an email to parents, Principal Dr. Scott Savage said the lockdown lasted approximately two minutes.

“Although there was no immediate threat to students and staff, this measure was taken to ensure all students were safe until further notice,” Savage said. “Teaching and learning were not interrupted, and school operations continued as usual.”

Champaign Police are still investigating this shooting and so far, no one has been arrested. Anyone in the area who has video footage from exterior surveillance cameras or other information about this shooting is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. People can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will reward tips leading to an arrest with up to $2,500.