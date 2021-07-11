Man shot dead early Sunday morning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Decatur are investigating after a 44-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. near Edward and Main streets. Dispatchers say callers reported that a person was shot inside a car.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found a 44-year-old Decatur man who was wounded by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release.

Police said Sunday morning they are still actively investigating the shooting. Investigators say they’re still processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.